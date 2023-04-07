Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Unstoppable: African-Australian athletes smashing through the barriers
Manyiel Wugol decided to get a job so he could afford to participate in basketball Source: Supplied / Jon Gellweiler
Sporting integrity is back in the spotlight after the testing saga engulfing Australian 800-metre star Peter Bol. Two independent labs have found no evidence he used a banned substance, but the impact on his athletic future remains unclear. Young African-Australian athletes say the incident has only highlighted bigger problems of barriers to sports participation.
