Unstoppable: African-Australian athletes smashing through the barriers

Manyiel Wugol decided to get a job so he could afford to participate in basketball (Supplied Jon Gellweiler).jpg

Manyiel Wugol decided to get a job so he could afford to participate in basketball Source: Supplied / Jon Gellweiler

Sporting integrity is back in the spotlight after the testing saga engulfing Australian 800-metre star Peter Bol. Two independent labs have found no evidence he used a banned substance, but the impact on his athletic future remains unclear. Young African-Australian athletes say the incident has only highlighted bigger problems of barriers to sports participation.

