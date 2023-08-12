US Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy talks to SBS

US ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy (Getty)

US ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy Source: Getty / Slaven Vlasic

It's been a year since US Ambassador Caroline Kennedy assumed her posting in Canberra. Her arrival came after the position was unfilled for more than a year - and as the US takes an increased interest in our region. A number of American and Chinese officials have been criss-crossing the Pacific broadening relationships. SBS's Naveen Razik spoke with the ambassador, during her recent visit to Solomon Islands when she spent time on the island where father, John F Kennedy was marooned after his ship was destroyed during World War II.

