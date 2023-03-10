US calls for de-escalations of tension in Israel amid shootings and protests

Israel Palestinians Shooting Attack

An Israeli policeman secures a street corner near a shooting attack scene in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Israeli police say a Palestinian attacker has shot and wounded three people in central Tel Aviv. Police say the attacker was shot. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Source: AAP / Oded Balilty/AP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Three people have been injured in a shooting in central Tel Aviv after three Palestinians were killed in the West Bank as anti-judicial reform protests continue in Israel.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK leader Rishi Sunak (AAP).jpg

European migrant crisis under scrutiny

Lviv has been hit by a Russian missile attack (AAP).jpg

Wave of Russian missiles strike Ukraine

KALKARINDJI FLOOD EVACUATION

Back to school for Northern Territory flood evacuees

India Australia Cricket

AUKUS submarine deal all but confirmed by Anthony Albanese