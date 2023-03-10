Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
US calls for de-escalations of tension in Israel amid shootings and protests
An Israeli policeman secures a street corner near a shooting attack scene in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 9, 2023. Israeli police say a Palestinian attacker has shot and wounded three people in central Tel Aviv. Police say the attacker was shot. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Source: AAP / Oded Balilty/AP
Three people have been injured in a shooting in central Tel Aviv after three Palestinians were killed in the West Bank as anti-judicial reform protests continue in Israel.
