US, South Korea, Japan furious over more North Korean missile launches

A US Air Force F-35B fighter jet takes off during a joint aerial drills called Vigilant Storm Credit: AP

A US Air Force F-35B fighter jet takes off during a joint aerial drills called Vigilant Storm Credit: AP

Published 2 November 2022 at 5:04pm
By Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

There have been furious reactions from Japan and South Korea after North Korea fired a total of more than 10 missiles in their general direction. One of the missiles landed near the sea border between North and South Korea,, prompting the South to issue an air raid alert on one of its islands.

