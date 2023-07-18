Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
USS Canberra arrives in Sydney for historic commissioning
The USS Canberra (LCS-30) arrives at the Royal Australian Navy’s Fleet Base East, in Sydney, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The USS Canberra will be commissioned into service in Sydney on Saturday. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE
The USS Canberra has arrived in Australia ahead of its ceremonial commissioning, marking a significant step in the US Australia alliance. The US warship is named after Australia’s capital and the original HMAS Canberra that sank in World War Two, claiming 84 Australian lives.
Share