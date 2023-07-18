USS Canberra arrives in Sydney for historic commissioning

The USS Canberra (LCS-30) arrives at the Royal Australian Navy’s Fleet Base East, in Sydney, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. The USS Canberra will be commissioned into service in Sydney on Saturday. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE

The USS Canberra has arrived in Australia ahead of its ceremonial commissioning, marking a significant step in the US Australia alliance. The US warship is named after Australia’s capital and the original HMAS Canberra that sank in World War Two, claiming 84 Australian lives.

