Victoria bans Nazi salutes

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts





TRANSCRIPT





Five months ago, Nazi salutes were on display outside the Victorian parliament.





Now, inside, the government is taking aim at the hateful gesture.





Attorney General Jaclyn Symes says through new laws outlawing its use.





“ This will give police powers to respond to that inappropriate, harmful, damaging, behaviour. The law to outlaw the Nazi salute is a measure that we're committed to taking “





The legislation targets anyone who intentionally displays a Nazi salute in public.





Police are empowered to make an arrest.





Ms Symes says they'll also be able to order a person to stop performing the gesture or displaying a Nazi symbol.





“ The public display that is designed to entice hate, designed to target them, designed to tell them that they don't belong and they're different. This is about responding to community expectations “





Offenders face the threat of hefty fines or imprisonment, including penalties of more than $23,000, 12 months jail time - or both.





Dr Dvir Abramovich, chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission, says Nazi expressions can cause harm.





“ We have to remember that for a holocaust survivor seeing this evil gesture - this dehumanising symbol is as threatening as being faced with a gun so enough is enough. “





The laws will make Victoria become just the second state to ban the salute when the legislation is introduced into parliament this week.





Last month, Tasmania became the first jurisdiction to do so.





The legislation would allow exemptions for academics or actors and for other uses if deemed in the public interest.





Dr Abramovich said the laws were seen as critical to protecting against discrimination.





“ It doesn't end - it doesn't eradicate this virus, but at least it says we are standing up for democracy, we are standing up for inclusivity and respect and we are saying no to hatred. “





Already outlawed in Victoria, the federal government this year committed to imposing a nationwide ban on the display and sale of Nazi symbols as part of its effort to counter attempts to incite hatred.





Victorian Greens leader Samantha Ratnam says there is concern the spread of hateful extremism remains an ever-present threat.



