Victoria's Eastern Maar people recognised in native title decision
Kooyang Parreeyt Maar Dance Group perform at an official ceremony celebrating native title recognition for the Eastern Maar people of southwest Victoria. Credit: Tiffany Garvie, supplied by Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation
For just the fifth time in history, a group of Traditional Owners in Victoria has had its native title claim recognised by the Federal Court of Australia. The Eastern Maar People of southwest Victoria welcomed a group of judges to their Country today, to officially recognise their native title over more than eight-and-a-half thousand square kilometres, which incorporates Apollo Bay and the Twelve Apostles.
