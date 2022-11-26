SBS News In Depth

Victoria's polls close - but counting expected to take a while

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to media during the 2022 Victorian state election campaign

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews speaks to media during the 2022 Victorian state election campaign

Published 26 November 2022 at 8:14pm
By Sean Wales, Deborah Groarke
Presented by Deborah Groarke
The polls have now closed in the Victorian state election. Counting is now underway to see if Daniel Andrews' Labor government will be re-elected for a third term, or if Liberal Leader Matthew Guy has convinced the electorate to give him an opportunity to lead the state.

