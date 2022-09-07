'We are playing with fire' - nuclear chief

Damage from military strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Source: AAP / TASS/Sipa USA
Published 7 September 2022 at 1:39pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
The UN is calling for an immediate demilitarisation of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, following the release of the inspection report, which identified damage to the site, and called for an end to fighting to prevent a catastrophic incident.
