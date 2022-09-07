SBS News In Depth

'We are playing with fire' - nuclear chief

SBS News In Depth

Ukraine: Damage from military strike in Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukraine

Damage from military strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Source: AAP / TASS/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 September 2022 at 1:39pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Tags
Europe

The UN is calling for an immediate demilitarisation of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, following the release of the inspection report, which identified damage to the site, and called for an end to fighting to prevent a catastrophic incident.

Published 7 September 2022 at 1:39pm
By Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Tags
Europe
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Displacement And Famine In Drought Hit Somalia

UN says drought-hit Somalia on brink of famine

China Politics

Could China become the most powerful country in the world?

Traditional owners from the Tiwi islands say they have not been consulted about an offshore gas project (SBS).jpg

'More than words needed' say traditional owners over gas project

Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth speaks to SBS (SBS).png

A new employment deal for people with disabilities