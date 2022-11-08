'We failed you, we are sorry' - Tasmanian Premier's apology to abuse victims

Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff addresses survivors as he delivers an apology to victim-survivors of child sexual abuse in state institutions Source: AAP / ROB BLAKERS
Published 8 November 2022 at 6:24pm
By Abby Dinham
Source: SBS News
Victim-survivors of child sexual abuse in Tasmanian state institution have received an apology from the state’s premier for the failures of past and present governments. The apology comes two years after a commission was established to hear the stories of people abused as children in Tasmania’s health, education, justice and out-of-home care systems
