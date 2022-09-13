SBS News In Depth

'We retreated and regrouped' - Russian army chief

Ukrainian troops have retaken a wide swath of territory from Russia this week

Ukrainian troops have retaken a wide swath of territory from Russia this week

Published 13 September 2022 at 4:03pm, updated an hour ago at 4:08pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country is confident that it can handle the West arming Ukraine as US President Joe Biden pledges to continue supporting the embattled nation in defending against Russia's aggression. This comes as Ukraine says it continues to re-take territory from the Russians.

