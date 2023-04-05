Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
What is ChatGPT, and why does it have people worried?
A ChatGPT logo is displayed on the screen of a smartphone with the OpenAI logo in the background. Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA
A new artificial intelligence technology, called ChatGPT, is sparking discussions around privacy and digital ethics. Italy has become the first western country to ban the new technology, but others argue it can be used appropriately by applying critical human judgement.
