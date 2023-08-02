Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
What next for Donald Trump?
Special Counsel Jack Smith has announced the Department of Justice's indictment of former president Donald Trump Source: AAP / MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA
Former US President Donald Trump is facing criminal charges for a third time in four months - in relation to efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat. The four-count indictment alleges Mr Trump conspired to defraud the U-S by preventing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election. He has been ordered to appear before a federal magistrate judge in Washington this week. SBS Reporter Prue LeWarne is in New York and Janice Peterson spoke to her about what will happen next.
Share