What next for Donald Trump?

USA TRUMP INDICTMENT

Special Counsel Jack Smith has announced the Department of Justice's indictment of former president Donald Trump Source: AAP / MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA

Former US President Donald Trump is facing criminal charges for a third time in four months - in relation to efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election defeat. The four-count indictment alleges Mr Trump conspired to defraud the U-S by preventing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election. He has been ordered to appear before a federal magistrate judge in Washington this week. SBS Reporter Prue LeWarne is in New York and Janice Peterson spoke to her about what will happen next.

