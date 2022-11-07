SBS News In Depth

What will be the impact of the Christian church on the US elections?

SBS News In Depth

Attendees are prayed over during a worship and prayer time at the ReAwaken America Tour

Attendees are prayed over during a worship and prayer time at the ReAwaken America Tour Source: Getty / The Washington Post

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 November 2022 at 6:31pm
By Barbara Plett-Usher (BBC)
Source: SBS News

The rise of a new Christian right-wing in the United States is having an impact on the campaign trail. A growing number of pastors and politicians are urging voters in this week's mid-term elections to, in their words, 'take back the country for God'... challenging the traditional commitment to the separation of church and state.

Published 7 November 2022 at 6:31pm
By Barbara Plett-Usher (BBC)
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Public hospitals struggling to meet the demand of mental ill health presentations

AMA says emergency departments are losing capacity to help those in mental distress

Medibank chief executive David Koczkar.jpg

ATO launches plan to eliminate 'dummy directors'

Socceroos captain Mat Ryan

From Blacktown to Qatar - the journey of Socceroo captain Mat Ryan

Rescue operations underway after a plane carrying 43 people crashed into Lake Victoria

At least 19 dead after plane crashes into Lake Victoria