White House determined to restore abortion rights across the US
Kamala Harris delivers remarks to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade in Tallahassee, Florida Source: AAP / Sipa USA
Just a couple of days after what's claimed to be the longest running annual anti-abortion rally took place in Washington, U-S Vice President Kamala Harris has emphasised the Biden administration's determination to restore abortion rights across the United States. She's been speaking on what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Roe versus Wade decision which ruled that choosing to have an abortion was a constitutional right. That decision was overturned by the Supreme Court.
