White House determined to restore abortion rights across the US

Kamala Harris delivers remarks to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade in Tallahassee, Florida

Kamala Harris delivers remarks to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade in Tallahassee, Florida Source: AAP / Sipa USA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Just a couple of days after what's claimed to be the longest running annual anti-abortion rally took place in Washington, U-S Vice President Kamala Harris has emphasised the Biden administration's determination to restore abortion rights across the United States. She's been speaking on what would have been the 50th anniversary of the Roe versus Wade decision which ruled that choosing to have an abortion was a constitutional right. That decision was overturned by the Supreme Court.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and former British PM Boris Johnson talk during their meeting in Kyiv

France, Germany confirm support for Ukraine, Boris Johnson pays a visit

Victoria's Creative Industries Minister Steve Dimopoulos wearing a rainbow scarf

Victorian Pride event for LGBTIQ+ people marks milestone

A woman walks past a rabbit in a shop window in central Hong Kong

Families reunite for Lunar New Year

Introducing kava to Australia