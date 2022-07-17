SBS News In Depth

White humpback whale carcass washed up on Victorian beach sparks mystery around the whereabouts of Migaloo

WHITE WHALE CARCASS

The body of a white whale found dead on a remote beach near Mallacoota in Victoria’s East Gippsland region. Source: (AAP Image/Supplied by Cade Mooney)

Published 17 July 2022 at 8:17pm
By Massilia Aili, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News

Wildlife experts are investigating how a white humpback whale became washed up on a beach in far-east Victoria. There were fears the creature was the rare albino named Migaloo, but examinations have now confirmed otherwise.

