Why bark paintings were crucial to the milestone Yolngu sea rights decision
Dhuwa Turtle Hunt Source: Supplied / National Maritime Museum of Australia
July 30 marks the 15th anniversary of a court case that gave sea-rights to the Yolngu people. The win guaranteed Aboriginal people ownership of around 80% of Northern Territory’s coastline, a ruling that included precedence over any commercial interests or fishing. And a series of bark paintings was at the centre of the ruling.
