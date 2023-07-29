Why bark paintings were crucial to the milestone Yolngu sea rights decision

Dhuwa Turtle Hunt (Supplied National Maritime Museum of Australia).jpg

Dhuwa Turtle Hunt Source: Supplied / National Maritime Museum of Australia

July 30 marks the 15th anniversary of a court case that gave sea-rights to the Yolngu people. The win guaranteed Aboriginal people ownership of around 80% of Northern Territory’s coastline, a ruling that included precedence over any commercial interests or fishing. And a series of bark paintings was at the centre of the ruling.

