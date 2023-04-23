Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Why young Indians are looking forward to a bigger population
Upma Saxema and her children Source: SBS News / Aaron Fernandes
The United Nations has confirmed that India will overtake China to become the world's most populous nation in 2023. By July 1, India is predicted to have 1.429 billion people, three million ahead of China with 1.426 billion. While India continues to face major development challenges, its big, young population is being viewed as an opportunity to stir economic growth, and lift millions of Indians out of poverty.
