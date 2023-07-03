Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
'With great powers comes great responsibilty' - new Anti-Corruption Commission chief
Inaugural commissioner Paul Brereton arrives to make the opening address of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) in Canberra Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS
The National Anti-Corruption Commission has opened its doors, the new Commissioner warning against weaponising its power as politicians line up to make referrals to the independent body.
Share