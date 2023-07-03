'With great powers comes great responsibilty' - new Anti-Corruption Commission chief

PAUL BRERETON NACC OPENING ADDRESS

Inaugural commissioner Paul Brereton arrives to make the opening address of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) in Canberra Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The National Anti-Corruption Commission has opened its doors, the new Commissioner warning against weaponising its power as politicians line up to make referrals to the independent body.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Radiation exposure training in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine - 29 Jun 2023

'Russia's war is a failure so far' - CIA chief

FRANCE RIOTS NANTERRE

Fatal police shooting in France triggers riots for fifth day, exposes tensions

AMANDA RISHWORTH PRESSER

Increased support for temporary visa holders fleeing family violence

Wimbledon 2023 Preview - Saturday July 1st

'I still feel hungry for success': Djokovic ready to defend Wimbledon crown