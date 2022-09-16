'Women aren't valued' - concern over 'honour killings' amid Pakistan's floods

Police Inspector Saba Mirza Source: SBS News / SBS/Aaron Fernandes
Published 17 September 2022 at 7:00am
By Aaron Fernandes
Source: SBS News
According to the World Economic Forum, in 2022, Pakistan ranked as the second worst country in the world in terms of gender equality, and there are now concerns that the country’s flood crisis could further set back the progress of women and girls. In Sindh province, one of the country’s worst affected areas, local police say that violence against women will go unreported, with so many people displaced.
