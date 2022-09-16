SBS News In Depth

'Women aren't valued' - concern over 'honour killings' amid Pakistan's floods

SBS News In Depth

Police Inspector Saba Mirza (SBS-Aaron Fernandes).jpg

Police Inspector Saba Mirza Source: SBS News / SBS/Aaron Fernandes

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 September 2022 at 7:00am
By Aaron Fernandes
Source: SBS News

According to the World Economic Forum, in 2022, Pakistan ranked as the second worst country in the world in terms of gender equality, and there are now concerns that the country’s flood crisis could further set back the progress of women and girls. In Sindh province, one of the country’s worst affected areas, local police say that violence against women will go unreported, with so many people displaced.

Published 17 September 2022 at 7:00am
By Aaron Fernandes
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

UN to investigate after hundreds of bodies discovered in Ukraine

Marthas Vineyard Migrants

Democrat fury over Martha's Vineyard migrant 'stunt'

Ukrainian pianist Alexey Botvinov (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).png

Ukraine’s top pianist is here to help his homeland

Lifeguards are seen close to a rip at Mermaid Beach, on the Gold Coast

Australia records worst year for drowning