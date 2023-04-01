Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Women Making Waves: A deep dive with Surf Ghana founder Sandy Alibo
Skaters at the Freedom Skatepark Ghana, which was established by the Surf Ghana collective. Source: Supplied / Maddie Meddings
Women across the world are leading a movement for greater recognition in board sports. This is our deep dive with founder of Surf Ghana collective Sandy Alibo. Sandy shares her story of establishing the skate and surf collective in the West African country, creating a space for women and young girls to thrive in their sport.
Share