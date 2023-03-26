Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
'Work starts today': NSW Premier-elect Chris Minns lays out policy priorities
NSW Premier-elect Chris Minns says he is wasting no time implementing election policy pledges, including on protections against privatisation of Sydney Water and removing the wage cap for essential workers. Source: AAP / Dean Lewins
New South Wales Premier-elect Chris Minns says a grassroots campaign and a connection with voters on key issues are the reasons for the Labor party's success in the state election.
