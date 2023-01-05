World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

SBS News In Depth

Cricketer Belinda Clark poses with the newly unveiled Bronze Statue of herself, the world's first sculpture of a female cricketer, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Thursday, January 5, 2023. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Published 5 January 2023 at 2:44pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News

In a world first, legendary Australian women's cricketer, World Cup winner and former Australian captain Belinda Clark has been immortalised in bronze statue form at the Sydney cricket Ground. There are 73 statues of male cricketers in existence in Australia, and now, one statue of a female cricketer - Belinda Clark.

