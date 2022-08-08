SBS News In Depth

Would you recognise the signs of a stroke?

A patient undergoes an injected brain scanner to detect a stroke (Getty).jpg

A patient undergoes an injected brain scanner to detect a stroke Source: Getty

Published 8 August 2022 at 8:05pm
By Gareth Boreham, Gloria Kalache
Presented by Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability in the country with around 770,000 Australians living with its debilitating impact. Authorities are encouraging people to learn the signs and symptoms and are keen to dispel a leading health myth - that stroke only affects the elderly.

National Stroke Week is 8th - 14th August
