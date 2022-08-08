Would you recognise the signs of a stroke?

National Stroke Week is 8th - 14th August
A patient undergoes an injected brain scanner to detect a stroke Source: Getty
Published 8 August 2022 at 8:05pm
By Gareth Boreham, Gloria Kalache
Presented by Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News
Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability in the country with around 770,000 Australians living with its debilitating impact. Authorities are encouraging people to learn the signs and symptoms and are keen to dispel a leading health myth - that stroke only affects the elderly.
