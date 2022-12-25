2022 a busy year for the world's scientists

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
There is still hope for Australia's Koala population Source: SBS News / Allan Lee
Published 26 December 2022 at 7:30am, updated 2 hours ago at 8:04am
By Sam Dover
Source: SBS News
This year in the science world we've seen incredible breakthroughs, important warnings and some of our greatest minds helping to pave a way through an uncertain future
Published 26 December 2022 at 7:30am, updated 2 hours ago at 8:04am
By Sam Dover
Source: SBS News
Share