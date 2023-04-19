Racism

30 years on from his iconic moment, Nicky Winmar is helping others to heal from the same wounds he suffered

Collingwood Football Club issued a formal apology to Winmar and teammate Gilbert McAdam who were racially abused at Victoria Park three decades ago.

Former AFL footballer Nicky Winmar (right) during a healing ceremony on the 30th anniversary of Nicky Winmar's stand against racism during the Victoria Park AFL game on April 17th, 1993, at Victoria Park. Source: AAP / James Ross/AAP Image

AFL legend Nicky Winmar has been joined by hundreds of people at a healing ceremony at Collingwood's spiritual home 30 years after the team's fans hurled racial insults his way.

On April 17 1993, St Kilda's Nicky Winmar had enough of racist abuse from Collingwood supporters.

He lifted his guernsey, pointed to his skin and said "I am Black and I'm proud to be Black".

The moment was immortalised in a photo captured by Wayne Ludbey that became iconic in the fight against racism by Aboriginal sportspeople.
Thirty years ago Nicky Winmar took a stand against racism. Young players continue to follow his lead

Winmar
Nicky Winmar making his famous stand against racism in 1993, Victoria Park. Credit: Wayne Ludbey - The Age/National Museum of Australia

Hundreds attend healing ceremony

To pay homage to Winmar's public stance on racism in Australian sport, a public healing ceremony called Ngarra Jarra Noun took place on Tuesday night at Collingwood's former headquarters at Victoria Park.

Hundreds turned out at the ceremony organised by Nathan Lovett-Murray and Jason Timiru, seen as an opportunity for people who have experienced racism themselves to heal through the traditional ceremony.

"It's good. The smoking ceremony will give people an opportunity to forgive for what's been done," Winmar told AAP ahead of the ceremony.
Former AFL footballer Nicky Winmar (left) during a healing ceremony on the 30th anniversary of his stand against racism. Source: AAP / James Ross/AAP Image
Current and former AFL players took part along with the wider public as they reflected on their own attitudes towards Indigenous people.

It featured performances by Kutcha Edwards, and traditional dance groups Djirri Djirri, Murrundaya Yepenga Dance Troupes, The Fighting Gunditjmara, Koori Youth Will Shake Spear, and Wulumbarra.

Traditional Aboriginal games were also played at the event.
AFL legend Nicky Winmar immortalised in Hall of Fame

'I'll never stop fighting racism'

Before the Gather Round in Adelaide over the weekend, the
Collingwood Football Club officially apologised to Winmar and teammate Gilbert McAdam
for the racial abuse by Magpies fans on that day 30 years ago.

Winmar's gesture of proud defiance has served as a touchstone of strength for other Indigenous sportspeople when they've been similarly racially abused.

Former Adelaide Crows player Eddie Betts, Swans player Adam Goodes, Josh Addo-Carr and recently Western Bulldogs player Jamarra Ugle-Hagan have all called out racial abuse.

Winmar has urged the AFL to do more about combating racism, including enforcing life-bans and more education around the grounds.

As for his own efforts, they remain as staunch as ever.

"I'll never stop fighting racism," he said.
Jamarra Ugle-Hagan stood up against racism. Now strangers hug him in the street in support

Published 19 April 2023 12:36pm
Source: AAP

