Jamarra Ugle-Hagan stood up against racism. Now strangers hug him in the street in support

Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has received hugs from strangers in the street following his instantly iconic anti-racism stance.





The 21-year-old has felt the love from all parts of society after recreating Nicky Winmar's famous gesture during the Bulldogs' round-three win against the Brisbane Lions.





Ugle-Hagan was abused by fans during and after his side's loss to St Kilda five days earlier, prompting the proud Indigenous man from Framlingham in southwest Victoria to lift his jumper and point to his skin after kicking the first of his five goals against the Lions.





His stance has been universally praised, including by Winmar himself, with Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge describing it as an "iconic night".



"I've had so much support from obviously everyone out there, not even just Bulldogs fans and my family and my teammates," Ugle-Hagan told AAP after the Bulldogs' win against Richmond on Saturday.





"Even just walking down the street people coming up to me and just giving me hugs and saying 'we're so proud of you'.





"Just like strangers coming up in the middle of the street at lunchtime to just give me a hug.





"I'm like obviously not going to say no to that because I love it.





"People haven't supported me directly but they're doing things out there and stuff you don't see, that's what's going to help prompt change."



Jamarra Ugle-Hagan of the Bulldogs evokes former player Nicky Winmar who responded to racial abuse by lifting his jersey and pointing to his skin in 1993. Credit: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images Ugle-Hagan's actions came almost 30 years to the day after Winmar, a former St Kilda champion, stood up to racist abuse from Collingwood fans at Victoria Park.





The former No.1 draft pick echoed his sentiments in a press conference after the game against the Lions that he will continue to speak up to help educate the community.



"Obviously it was a tough week, but I feel like just because that week's done doesn't mean the conversation stops," Ugle-Hagan said.





"Keep working and obviously still educate the people around you.





"If you hear anything, just casual racism, everyone deserves respect.





"The way you respect others you're going to get respect back so

