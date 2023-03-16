Sport

Latest

Teenager accused of racially abusing Latrell Mitchell let off with warning

Many called for the 14-year-old to be issued a lifetime ban from the NRL after he allegedly shouted abuse at Mitchell last Thursday.

NRL PANTHERS RABBITOHS

Latrell Mitchell during the NRL Round 2 match between the Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs at BlueBet Stadium in Sydney where he was allegedly racial abused by a teenager. Source: AAP / James Gourley/AAP Image

The teenager identified as racially abusing Latrell Mitchell during an NRL game has escaped criminal charges, instead receiving a formal warning from NSW Police.

The 14-year-old male allegedly directed a racist comment towards Mitchell as the players left the field at halftime of South Sydney's 16-10 loss to Penrith at BlueBet Stadium last Thursday.

The incident sparked calls for the NRL to ban the spectator for life, with Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou vowing the Rabbitohs would file a police report on the matter.
READ MORE

Roosters coach says Australia can't accept strong Indigenous voices following Latrell slur

'Spoken to and issued a warning'

On Thursday, NSW Police confirmed they had met with the alleged offender and finalised their investigation.

"Following inquiries by officers attached to Nepean Police Area Command, a 14-year-old boy has been spoken to and issued a warning under the Young Offenders Act," NSW Police said in a statement to AAP.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the teenager disputed his comment was racially motivated.

The NRL confirmed to AAP their investigation remained ongoing.

"The Integrity Unit has been liaising with police and will soon finalise its own investigation," an NRL official said.
READ MORE

'What gets me up everyday': Latrell Mitchell on inspiring the next generation

Rally of support

Ahead of Mitchell's first game since the incident, Demetriou said the fullback - a Biripi and Wiradjuri man - had drawn strength from the outpouring of support he had received.

"The support from the game, particularly from our club and everybody involved in it, and the way the NRL handled it was first class," Demetriou said.

"[Mitchell] has got a lot of support and he's got a lot of confidence out of that as well."
READ MORE

Twins who embarked on epic journey by camel make their state rugby league debut

The next match

Mitchell and the Rabbitohs face traditional rivals the Sydney Roosters at Allianz Stadium on Friday.

The last time the sides met, the Roosters' fans subjected Mitchell - who won two premierships at the Tricolours before he joined South Sydney - to a barrage of boos.

While Roosters players have urged their supporters to go easy on Mitchell this time around, Demetriou said his No.1 would garner plenty of support from the Rabbitohs faithful on gameday.

"If people want to boo, that's their choice," Demetriou said.

"They weren't booing him for being Indigenous ... they were booing him because he was a Rabbitohs player.

"He'll be well received, there'll be a hell of a lot of Rabbitohs supporters there and he'll get great support from them."
READ MORE

Channel 9 apologises for showing photo of Latrell Mitchell for accused murderer story

Share
3 min read
Published 17 March 2023 at 10:09am
Source: AAP

Popular stories

David Bowie and Joelene King

40 years ago the world's biggest rock star gave this young Aboriginal performer a shot at fame

Arts

LINDA BURNEY PATRICK DODSON PRESSER

The referendum wording is late, but the government says they can still get it done

Federal Politics

95th Academy Award Nominations Announcement

How did 'souvenirs' of Aboriginal Land end up in the Academy Awards' official gift bag?

Country

ALICE SPRINGS TOWN CAMPS HOUSING

Blocked toilets and missing doors: Hundreds take the NT govt to court over inadequate housing

Health and Wellbeing

RACIST COMEDIAN ISAAC BUTTERFIELD WEB HERO.jpg

Comedian lashed for intentionally offensive routine on Aboriginal people

Entertainment

INVASION DAY RALLY SYDNEY

Here's what we know so far about the No campaigns

Politics

VICTORIA FIRST PEOPLE’S ASSEMBLY PRESSER

Treaty negotiation planning to begin ahead of First People's Assembly elections

Justice

Aboriginal Place Names Indigenous geography NITV SBS

Do you know what Aboriginal land you're on today?

Country