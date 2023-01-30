Twins who embarked on epic journey by camel make their state rugby league debut

Famous for their six-month trek from Country to coast , Tashiem and Tyler Abbott are now making a name for themselves in the NRL.





As 12-year-olds, they left their Central Australian community of Ntaria (Hermannsberg) on camelback and made for Taree, where more opportunities were open to them.





On Saturday, the twins played in the Murri v Koori Interstate Challenge, with both of them having a run in the New South Wales Under 16 team.



The Murri team proved too strong, beating the Koori team in a 32-10 victory.





The boys' debut on the Koori side was a long time coming for the pair, who undertook their famous journey to make it happen.



A gamble pays off

Twins Tyler and Tashiem Abbot, pictured with a family friend, when they first set out on their journey in 2019. Credit: ABC Rural: Jack Price The journey was “hot and fun” according to Tashiem.





The pair had fallen in love with football and made the trek to try their hand at making it big in the game.





“We left Alice Springs because we were always getting in trouble,” Tashiem told NITV.





“We came down to Taree to get more opportunities, learn, go to school, play footy, get a job.”





For Tyler, the best part has been the mates.





“It’s been good – playing footy with mates, making new friends every day.”



Tyler and Tashiem Abbott at a NSW training camp. Credit: NRL With Alice Springs youth in the headlines lately, the pair offered their advice to young ones from their home ground.





"I would tell them to keep their head down and try to do something, instead of breaking into stuff," Tashiem said.





Tyler offered sport as a pathway out of trouble.



