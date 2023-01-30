Achievement

Twins who embarked on epic journey by camel make their state rugby league debut

The pair travelled thousands of kilometres to take a chance on their football talent. Now it's paying off.

Tasheem and Tyler with Camel web hero.jpg

Tashiem and Tyler Abbott travelled across the country on camels for a chance to make it big in the NRL.

Famous for their six-month trek
from Country to coast
, Tashiem and Tyler Abbott are now making a name for themselves in the NRL.

As 12-year-olds, they left their Central Australian community of Ntaria (Hermannsberg) on camelback and made for Taree, where more opportunities were open to them.

On Saturday, the twins played in the Murri v Koori Interstate Challenge, with both of them having a run in the New South Wales Under 16 team.
READ MORE

Country to coast on camels: The Abbott twins' inspirational story of Rugby League dreams and changed lives

The Murri team proved too strong, beating the Koori team in a 32-10 victory.

The Arthur Beetson Foundation and Deadly Choices community event saw the title taken out by Newcastle All Blacks, but not without a spirited fight from Erub United.

The boys' debut on the Koori side was a long time coming for the pair, who undertook their famous journey to make it happen.

A gamble pays off

a4c532a6b91383cfb84bead5677ca2db.jfif
Twins Tyler and Tashiem Abbot, pictured with a family friend, when they first set out on their journey in 2019. Credit: ABC Rural: Jack Price
The journey was “hot and fun” according to Tashiem.

The pair had fallen in love with football and made the trek to try their hand at making it big in the game.

“We left Alice Springs because we were always getting in trouble,” Tashiem told NITV.

“We came down to Taree to get more opportunities, learn, go to school, play footy, get a job.”

For Tyler, the best part has been the mates.

“It’s been good – playing footy with mates, making new friends every day.”
Brothers_NSW Aboriginal Athlete Academy_0201.JPG
Tyler and Tashiem Abbott at a NSW training camp. Credit: NRL
With Alice Springs youth in the headlines lately, the pair offered their advice to young ones from their home ground.

"I would tell them to keep their head down and try to do something, instead of breaking into stuff," Tashiem said.

Tyler offered sport as a pathway out of trouble.

"Get up in the morning and go for a run, go do some training," he said.
READ MORE

Uncle William Tilmouth has seen years of alcohol reform in Alice Springs. He's certain it isn't the solution

Share
2 min read
Published 30 January 2023 at 1:14pm, updated 31 January 2023 at 10:59am
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

Popular stories

‘No way’: Malarndirri McCarthy says Voice won’t cede sovereignty as Thorpe maintains criticism

Politics

'It ruined me': Mother reveals her pain as coroner finds Veronica Nelson's death preventable

Death in Custody

Half of all kids in out-of-home care are Indigenous. New govt plans aim to change that

Politics

These Wiradyuri Elders are celebrating the return of artefacts taken from Country over a century ago

Country

Veronica Nelson's death was 'cruel and inhumane'. Now the laws that jailed her are under the microscope

Death in Custody

COMMENT: We are more than the wounds that have perpetuated our shared history

Justice

OPINION: Only a Treaty will end the war against First Nations people

Justice

Referendum and Voice on the agenda for a new NITV program on eve of January 26

Justice