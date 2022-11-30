Country to coast on camels: The Abbott twins' inspirational story of Rugby League dreams and changed lives

As 12-year-olds they packed the essentials and left their Central Australian community of Ntaria (Hermannsberg) for a life-changing journey on camelback.





Tashiem and Tyler Abbott, along with camel handler Barry Watts and another boy, began a six-month trek from country to coast, hoping to gain a 'Forrest Gump' like following from supporters wishing them well on the way.





The crew shot kangaroos for meat and cooked up damper and porridge, sometimes scoring a delicacy.



"At some stops we bought egg and bacon rolls," Tashiem said.





“We started with 10 camels but when we got to Taree we only had four. Some ran away and some passed away and we sold two along the way.”





Almost three thousand kilometres later they arrived at the town, the home of the proud Biripi people.



The twins cruised in style from Alice Springs to Taree. Credit: ABC Rural: Jack Price It's here where they have family and currently live and are getting noticed for their sporting prowess.





"We traveled to get out of trouble in Alice Springs," said Tashiem.





"Now we got more of a sense of life, and more opportunities with footy."





The brothers have already made inroads in the table tennis world, their lunchtime hobby led them to place ninth statewide with their Chatham High School team.



Trading the Sherrin for a Steeden

It's also in Taree where they joined Clontarf Academy - a program that's opened up more doors in their journey.





In Mparntwe (Alice Springs), Australian Rules was everywhere. It was their first love but slowly and surely, they swapped the Sherrin for a Steeden.



Team work makes the dream work - the brothers having a hit of table tennis for Chatham High. Credit: NBN News "First, we didn't know how to play NRL. We used to play AFL and it's way different," said Tashiem.





But the switch wasn't without slip-ups.





"When I was playing, I kept bouncing the ball. I thought I was laying AFL, I forgot I was playing NRL," Tyler laughed.





"But I like NRL, I can just get in there and run the ball."



Tyler and Tashiem Abbott at the training camp. Credit: NRL

'Footy has just changed my life'

The pair only started playing league four years ago and are already making waves.





They play for Taree Red Rovers, and were selected for the KARI Foundation Talented Aboriginal Athletes Program.





"I was scared and nervous, but kind of happy I got chosen. It makes your heart pump, my heart dropped when they said you got chosen for the training," said Tashiem.



The camp took place earlier this month in Sydney, alongside other up-and-coming NRL talent.





"I felt a bit nervous. But I feel settled now and made some friends it's good," Tyler said.





"I want to play footy, footy has just changed my life."



Destined for success

As part of the three-day camp, the boys received coaching sessions with NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler, Indigenous league legends Ron Gibbs, Nathan Blacklock, and coaches Ron Griffiths and Dean Widders.





Widders first met the twins on Thursday night before the camp began. Both boys came up, shook his hand and introduced themselves.





"They're not shy at all, they were on the front foot, came and said hello," he said.





"They've got really great personalities, both tough as nails - they're outstanding."



He likened their energy to Josh Addo-Carr, admitting the larakin pair were the centre of attention, but were also highly respectful and looked out for others.





"These two really played their part in making sure everyone felt comfortable, no one was left out. [They made it] fun for everyone."



Dean Widders with the boys of the KARI Foundation Talented Aboriginal Athletes Program (TAAP) camp at Ignite HQ Centre of Excellence. Credit: NRL Widders believes he's seen enough qualities in both the boys for them to have a bright future in the game.





"Tashiem, he's more boisterous . . . when he trains, he's really switched on and rips right into everything. He's 100 miles an hour," he said.





"Tyler, he's more laid back . . . he's got that natural athletic gift.





"They can go a long way really quickly."



There's hope the boys can inspire other young athletes from the central desert to give the game a crack.





"We got a lot of athletes in the central desert regions in South Australia and even out in Western Australia, but there's so many more opportunities for athletes out here," said Widders.





"Like these guys, you know, sport can be a real opportunity for them."





It's a journey many will be eager to watch play out.

