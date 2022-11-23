Sport

Eddie Betts to focus on mentoring Indigenous sporting talent

The AFL great has spoken at length about the cultural dangers inherent in many sporting organisations, and will guide young players.

Eddie betts and tyson stengle, who is holding an AFL ball, smile and exchange a hand shake.

Eddie Betts (l) helped former teammate Tyson Stengle (r) to grand-final success at Geelong. Source: AAP / MICHAEL DODGE/AAPIMAGE

Eddie Betts will leave his coaching role with AFL premiers Geelong to focus on his new foundation, aimed at supporting young Indigenous athletes as they enter professional sport.

Betts joined the Cats in a part-time development position in January
and played a key role in mentoring former Adelaide teammate Tyson Stengle.
Eddie Betts of the Crows
Eddie Betts in his heyday. Source: AAP
Stengle had been offered a career lifeline by Geelong and grabbed it with both hands under Betts' tutelage.

The 24-year-old forward won his first All-Australian blazer and starred with four goals in the Cats' grand-final thrashing of Sydney.

Betts hopes he can have a similar effect on other Indigenous sports people.

"Although I am stepping away from the club environment, I hope through my new foundation I can continue to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people as they enter the AFL space and other professional sporting fields," Betts said.
"I was fortunate enough to be involved in a small way to win the premiership and although that is why we all want to be involved in footy, there is always that pull inside me to be involved in supporting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander young people to achieve their goals in sport on a broader scale."

Betts kicked 640 goals from 350 games with Carlton and Adelaide before retiring at the end of last year.

The 36-year-old has been a strong voice on Indigenous affairs,
regularly speaking out against racism and detailing his own experiences
.

In September, Betts called on all AFL clubs to review their historical treatment of Indigenous players
amid bombshell racism claims laid against Hawthorn
.

An independent investigation panel is looking into those allegations, while the AFL has said it is committed to a wider response across the league to dealing with racism.
2 min read
Published 24 November 2022 at 9:33am
Source: AAP
