Calls for external reviews at all AFL clubs as more speak out about 'sickening' Hawthorn allegations

Legendary Carlton forward Eddie Betts has called for external reviews into racism at every AFL club following "sickening" allegations reported about the Hawthorn Hawks coaching staff.





Former Indigenous AFL players, politicians and commentators have spoken out about the allegations raised by an ABC Sport report on Wednesday.





It revealed the details of an independent investigation commissioned by the club.





The investigation heard allegations that players had been pressured to cut contact with family members, including being coerced into removing SIM cards from mobile phones, encouraged to leave relationships, and, in one instance, a player and their partner were pushed to terminate a pregnancy.



The AFL announced an investigation into the allegations, with CEO Gillon McLachlan on Thursday stating he would be open to a wider view of the historical treatment of Indigenous players across the league.





Former Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson, who was named in the report said he refutes any allegation of wrongdoing while former assistant Chris Fagan said he was "shocked and deeply distressed" by them.





"I deny, categorically, the allegations of wrongdoing by me in relation to First Nations players at the Hawthorn Football Club," he said on Thursday.





Both coaches are on leave from their respective posts at North Melbourne and the Brisbane Lions as the AFL investigation takes place.



Alastair Clarkson (L) and Chris Fagan were coaching Hawthorn during the period in which former players allege they were pressured into abandoning their families for the good of their game. Credit: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

'What is the cost?'

Gurindji commentator Charlie King, who's been involved in the game since 1994, told NITV News he thought the allegations were "the lowest of low".





King said they reveal a "win at all costs" attitude, and he suggested the AFL establish a group of Elders who would see the investigation into Hawthorn through, and support the implementation and success of the recommendations.





"This is not going to tear us apart. This is going to bring us together and here's an opportunity for the AFL to be at the forefront of that," he said.





"They can salvage their reputation here by doing the right thing and the right thing is to build a strong relationship with First Nations people."





Without action on racism in the game, King said there was a "real risk" that "First Nations people will walk away" from the AFL.



AFL legend Charlie King worries that the allegations will turn young talent away from the game. Credit: NITV/Laetitia Lemke

Betts backs his brothers

Legendary small forward Eddie Betts said he "is always going to believe the players and the brothers" when asked about the allegations on television.





"My heart goes out to those players for being brave and speaking up, and their families as well. But . . . this could happen at any club."





Betts has been a constant target of racism throughout his storied career and has been vocal on the issue.





He called for all clubs to conduct similar external reviews.





"Contact the Indigenous players of the past and see how that footy club was," he said on Fox Footy.





"When is it going to stop? When are we going to grow up? When are we going to learn? When are we going to educate ourselves?





During the discussion, he articulated a recent story about how he was racially profiled while at the pool with his children, to highlight the prevalence of the experiences of racism for First Nations people.





"These issues keep occurring, that I keep facing, that all Aboriginal people keep facing here in Australia," he said.





"I honestly don't feel like I belong here."



Former Hawthorn player Shaun Burgoyne said he had "no knowledge" of anything occurring in his time at the club.





"I was never involved. I was never asked. This is the first I've heard of it," he said at a grand final luncheon on Wednesday.





Burgoyne played with the Hawks from 2010 until his retirement in 2021. He said the allegations were "very confronting".





"I would have helped, and I would have definitely been able to hopefully prevent some of those things from happening."



Shaun Burgoyne said the news of the allegations were "confronting" considering his role at the club. Source: Getty

'A clear attack on First Nations women'

Mutthi Mutthi and Wamba Wamba woman and Victorian Labor Senator Jana Stewart told NITV News she admired the bravery of the people who told their story.





"My heart aches for the men and women who have had the courage to come forward and tell their truth. Especially when we know the cost of speaking out," she said.





She said the allegations hit her hard, as it served as a reminder that "First Nations women . . . are seen as not good enough in this country".





"It feels like a clear attack on First Nations women and our value as partners, as mothers and as humans," she said.





"When I look at our women and our families I see strength, humour, courage, love and resilience. I want that to be what the country sees too."



Labor senator Jana Stewart shared a heartfelt message to women affected by the Hawthorn allegations. Source: AAP

'You don't know what it's like'

NITV Yokayi Footy host Gilbert McAdam was scathing of the situation.





He said that due to the nature of the allegations, both the coaching staff and the board would likely have been aware of what was happening.





"That's what I'm disappointed about," he said.





"If it's true what some of the things that were said, this is taking us back to the 1940s and 50s."



Megan Waters and Andrew Krakouer also shared an emotional moment on the program, holding hands whilst speaking.





"I felt sick to my stomach when I read what came out," said Krakouer.





"The thing that stuck out for me was that I had a young family. I was 16 when I had my first daughter . . . I would have chosen my family over footy any day of the week," he said.





"It's triggering and hard to talk about."





Waters called it another "horrifying chapter" of racism.





"I know as a woman, hearing that kind of stuff about such sensitive topics like that, about men suggesting what women should be doing with their bodies, it makes me feel pretty sick to the gut," she said.



Yokayi hosts Megan Waters and Andrew Krakouer speaking on the Hawthorn allegations. Credit: NITV

'It is right through society'

Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney said the allegations against Hawthorn were "sickening at best".





"The effects on individuals, on families, on communities is absolutely devastating," she said.





"But let's not pretend racism lives at Hawthorn, it is right throughout society."





The minister firmly advised Hawthorn to "participate fully" in the investigation.





"Racism is unacceptable in sport and in society broadly and that has to be rammed home and understood," she said.





"I think this provides an opportunity for all sporting codes and clubs to carefully look at how they’re recruiting First Nations players, what their support structures are for First Nations players, and importantly the attitude of, not only people that work at the club, not only other players but also [how] supporters feel about First Nations people playing."

