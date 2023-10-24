Aboriginal remains unearthed by builders to be reburied

The remains of Aboriginal ancestors found at an Adelaide construction site will be reburied nearby despite concerns the mass grave is the result of a massacre.





Work at the 12,000-home Riverlea development north of Adelaide was halted in July after the discovery of dozens of ancestral remains; one of the largest finds of its kind in South Australia.



READ MORE This Adelaide housing development is being built on one of the state's largest mass burial sites

At least 27 remains were exhumed and are in storage while there are concerns more are yet to be uncovered.





Local native title body, the Kaurna Yerta Aboriginal Corporation, on Tuesday announced it would rebury the remains that have already been dug up at a location nearby the site.





"The community's preferred position was that the ancestors remain in their burial ground and not be removed from Riverlea," chairperson and Kaurna Elder Tim Agius said.





"However, under the circumstances and with the support of Kaurna Elders, we have made the difficult decision to respectfully exhume the remains to ensure their protection."





Support for the development is far from unanimous, with several community leaders denouncing the "destruction" of their culture and calling for an independent assessment amid fears it is a massacre site.



READ MORE Larrakia Traditional Owners win pause on plans to clear Country

Kaurna actor and community advocate Natasha Wanganeen led a rally on Sunday demanding the government halt the development.





"We've cared for this place for hundreds of thousands of years," Ms Wanganeen said.





"It is so heartbreaking to watch this go down, to be here alive today to watch the rest of my culture destroyed by these developers and the people that are supporting that."





Premier Peter Malinauskas said an archaeological assessment of the site had ruled out that it was caused by a massacre.





"Apparently the way that the burial has taken place is consistent with practices well before colonial times," he told ABC radio on Monday.





"But that does not change the fact that there is a degree of significance to the burial site.





"This is an important development but the specific area ... is being treated with great respect and caution."



READ MORE Remains of 25 First Nations ancestors to be repatriated

The Walker Corporation developers will now seek authorisation from the state government to resume work on the site.





The developer and Kaurna Yerta Aboriginal Corporation said they were working together to ensure that ancestral remains were treated and handled with respect.





The native title body said it was pushing for a memorial garden and reflection centre to be built at Riverlea to honour and respect Kaurna ancestors, in line with community wishes.





13YARN 13 92 76



