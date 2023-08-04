Country

Larrakia Traditional Owners win pause on plans to clear Country

A Defence Housing development at Binybara, a significant cultural site, will halt until March 2024 following protests and calls to protect the area.

BINYBARA LEE POINT RALLY

Larrakia Elder, Uncle Eric Fejo, said the pause allowed traditional owners to "take a breath." Source: AAP / Bianca De Marchi

Plans to clear tropical savanna forest on Larrakia country in Darwin to build a new defence housing facility will be put on hold after months of campaigning from locals and Traditional Owners.

Community members began protesting last month, blockading the site and calling for protection for the resident native species including endangered Gouldian finches.
Works then began with some conditions in July, though locals lodged an emergency application under the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Heritage Act, calling for the site to be protected.

Larrakia Elder Uncle Eric Fejo said the site was the last "pristine Larrakia Country close to Darwin".

"This particular place at Lee Point was a meeting place where all tribal groups used to come in with canoes," Mr Fejo said.

"This land is still just as important for Larrakia people today, to learn our history and to connect with Country."

Mr Fejo said the pause had done little more than allow traditional owners to take a breath.

"They should have done the right thing and given it back to us. It's not for us to figure out where (defence) should go, they've taken enough."

Defence Housing Australia said works would be paused until next year, citing cultural issues.
"DHA has made the decision to voluntarily stop work at Lee Point until March 31, 2024," it said in a statement.

"We will be using this time to work with relevant government agencies and respond to the application regarding Aboriginal cultural heritage at the site."

The controversial development at Binybara was set to bulldoze more than 100 hectares of rainforest with strong cultural and ecological significance to make way for 800 new homes.

The project was first approved by the federal government in 2019, but Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek paused the project when endangered species were identified in 2022.
