Aboriginal families to take part in racism inquiry on basis AFL 'admits own failings'

The AFL has denied accusations it brokered deals with Aboriginal families who made allegations of racism against Hawthorn Football Club.





The families in question issued an open letter on Friday to both league CEO Gillon McLachlan and the AFL Commission requesting the AFL admit “its own failings”.





The letter also stated the families' participation in the independent review into the allegations will depend on the AFL's response to the request.



“We have decided to participate in the AFL Independent Investigation on the basis that the AFL is also committed to independently look at its own failings, and promises to all First Nations families it will do better as a result,” it read.





"We do want to tell our truths to a panel of independent investigators in a culturally safe environment.





"But the issue of racism in the AFL cannot be dealt with by a narrowly targeted investigation on a club-by-club, or crisis-by-crisis, basis.”





The families asked the AFL to take a “good hard look at itself” and the way it “dealt with racism in the past”.





"Not because we want to trawl over 100 years of neglect, or conduct a witch-hunt or to bring legal claims, but because we want the AFL to be a safer place for our children."



AFL denies deals were made

Less than 24 hours after the open letter was published, the AFL confirmed a “number” of participants would cooperate in the investigation and denied crafting any deals.





"The AFL has not come to any separate agreements with any participants in relation to the terms on which they take part in the investigation," a league-issued statement released on Saturday read.





"The work by the four-member panel has already begun and will continue to work with the various participants.”





The AFL said they were committed to developing a “wider response” that ensures a “culturally safe environment across all our clubs within the AFL industry”.



Announcement follows public withdrawal of 'Amy'

'The Dream, The Cost' artwork by Amy** Source: Supplied On Wednesday, a woman at the centre of the racism claims at Hawthorn, which focus on a period between 2008 and 2016, released a statement via her lawyers saying she would not take part in the investigation.





The woman known as 'Amy' (not her real name) said the independent investigation commissioned by the AFL was unsafe.





The statement from Marque Lawyers alleged Amy was the victim of "appalling mistreatment" by Hawthorn.





The AFL responded to Amy’s statement saying it reinforces "the need for the allegations to be treated appropriately while “ensuring a formal process” which allows those involved to bring their experiences directly into the investigation for “natural justice”.





The AFL rebutted Amy’s claims that the investigation wasn’t independent saying they are only able to investigation the matter “under AFL Rules”.





They noted it’s the only jurisdiction we have the ability to determine, they said the process doesn’t stop the “impact person from taking separate legal action or seeking redress in another forum or jurisdiction”.





They also addressed Amy’s claims the Terms of References she provided feedback on were "materially different" to those released.



“As part of the detailed consultation process preceding the commencement of the investigation, proposed terms of reference were sent to the lawyers representing the potential participants and we took into consideration all their comments and concerns,” they said.





“Ultimately there needs to be [a] balance of considerations (including cultural safety and fairness) and different perspectives and no individual had all their requests met.”





Amy's statement came on the same day new North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson vowed to strongly defend himself against all allegations directed at him dating from his time at Hawthorn.





Clarkson officially started his new job as Kangaroos AFL coach on Wednesday after signing a five-year contract in late August.





Former Hawthorn football manager Chris Fagan has recently returned to his job as senior coach of the Brisbane Lions after standing down when the allegations surfaced via an ABC report in September. Both men deny the allegations.

