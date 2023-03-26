Racism

AFL investigating racial abuse aimed at Bulldogs' Jamarra Ugle-Hagan

The incidents happened during his team's loss to St Kilda in Melbourne on Saturday night.

AFL BULLDOGS SAINTS

The AFL is investigating after Bulldog Jamarra Ugle-Hagan was allegedly racially abused on Saturday. Source: AAP PHOTOS/ Morgan Hancock Source: AAP / MORGAN HANCOCK/AAPIMAGE

Western Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has allegedly been the target of "harmful and abhorrent racist remarks" from a St Kilda fan, in a case that has sparked an AFL investigation.

The incidents occurred during and following the Saints' 51-point win over the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

Both clubs are working with the AFL to identify people involved and have condemned the racist comments.
"Racism of any kind does not belong in our game, nor in our society. We cannot tolerate it," the Bulldogs said in a statement.

"Comments like these are extremely upsetting and cause significant hurt and harm for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

"They are said to intentionally harm, and we continue to be confronted by them as a community.

"We're saddened by the constant need to reinforce the negative impact this has on the individuals concerned, and all First Nations people.

"We will continue to make a stand and call out this behaviour, and use our voice to further educate our fans and the wider community.

"The club is supporting Jamarra, his family, and others within the club who have justifiably been impacted by this event."

St Kilda say they are united with the Bulldogs in attempting to stamp out racism.

"To be repeatedly addressing these repugnant instances of racism is a blight on our game and society," the Saints said in a statement.

"We will continue to stamp out and call out this unacceptable behaviour by having these important conversations, as well as make ongoing education available for the wider community.

"As a club, we are committed to building greater awareness of the harm caused through comments such as these."

The AFL confirmed it is investigating the matter, working towards identifying the individuals concerned.

"Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is a young 20-year-old player trying to forge a career as an AFL footballer," the league said in a statement.

"An impressive young man in which part of his pride and strength comes from his family.

"We stand with his family in calling out the racist comments, comments that cause significant hurt and harm for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people."

The incident comes two weeks after NRL star Latrell Mitchell was racially abused by a fan during South Sydney's loss to Penrith.

The teenage fan who directed the abuse toward Mitchell was given a warning by police.
Published 27 March 2023 10:04am
