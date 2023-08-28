AFL legend Michael Long is walking from Melbourne to Canberra, with a simple message on the Voice

In 2004, Michael Long walked from his home in Melbourne to the nation's political heart, Canberra.





With news that the Howard government would be abolishing the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission (ATSIC), Long trekked 650 kilometres to the capital to pose a question to the then-prime minister: 'Where is the love for Aboriginal people?'





On Sunday, 19 years after that first journey, Long began the same pilgrimage once more, this time in support of the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament, and with some familiar faces in tow.



READ MORE AFL legend Michael Long honoured with bronze statue

"We've got our few of our original walkers," the Maranunggu Anmatyerre man told NITV.





"They're a little bit older, 19 years on. But the passion that they have to see change is still there, just like nearly 20 years ago."





Initial plans to recreate the 'Long Walk' on what would have been its 20th anniversary were quickly revised once the proposed referendum date became clear.





"We couldn't have the walk next year, given the referendum is happening this year. It was too important.





"It's been a short preparation of getting ready, but that's okay. We'll keep soldiering on."



A history of action

Fighting is part of Long's makeup.





The AFL legend battled for Essendon in 190 games across 12 years, a warrior for Bombers fans until he hung up his boots in 2001. But that wasn't before he took a public stand in 1995 against the racism rife within the code.





Like Nicky Winmar before him, Long pushed the subject of discrimination against Indigenous peoples into the national consciousness.



READ MORE 30 years on from his iconic moment, Nicky Winmar is helping others to heal from the same wounds he suffered

The walk in 2004 likewise brought attention to the ongoing cycle of dispossession and disadvantage forced on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people by taking the fight to those in power.





Now, ahead of the vote sometime later this year, Long is again raising awareness, and fighting for a cause he believes in.





"If you don't have a voice, and if you don't have a vision for Indigenous Australia, where's it going to come from?





"We've never been part of decision making, and the gap has actually widened.





"That's why it's imperative that we put back a Voice that actually has an important part in decision making."



Sparking conversations

Just as with the last 'Long Walk' in 2004, Michael will be joined by supporters along the way, some briefly, others for the whole journey. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE Long's walk takes him through regional areas in Victoria, New South Wales and the ACT.





It's a chance not only to raise awareness, but to hold the kinds of conversations that Yes campaigners are vital to building support for the Voice.





"Shepparton will be one port of call where we're going to do the town hall ... Aubrey-Wodonga there'll be another, talking to local councils and local community, and then onto Canberra."





While heartened by the presence of those walking with him, and the supportive honks of passing cars, Long is prepared for some straight talk with those ambivalent, or outright opposed to the Voice.





"We invite 'em all," he said.





"I think this is part of the walk ... [people] actually have a better understanding, or if they didn't, they heard our side of the story and why it's important."





"But being out on the road and people seeing the Yes campaign, that's important too."





Long will arrive in Canberra on September 13. His walk, only a day old, has garnered headlines around the country. He says it's all about taking action for change, one step at a time.



