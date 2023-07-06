Alan's Elders sparked his passion for community. Now he's been named the Victoria's Male Elder of the Year

A born and bred Fitzroy boy, Alan Thorpe's purpose in life is his community.





This year, at the recommendation of his community, he was named Victoria's NAIDOC Male Elder of the Year.





"Someone called me and said they wanted to nominate me," he told NTIV.





"I was really humbled. For me, community is everything you know."



Only in his 50s, the Gunai man considers himself a 'baby Elder'.





"I'm going through the transition ... I am learning a lot and I'll continue to learn my entire life," he said.





He believes the label of Elder comes with a deep connection with spirit and recognition of a lifetime of work.





"It's the things you contribute, the journey you're on and what you bring to your community," he said.





"I'm proud of the contribution I make and so that's why I'm comfortable with the title."



The foundation of community

Alan alongside Aunty Pam Pederson, accepting his 2023 NAIDOC Male Elder of the Year at the Victorian NAIDOC Awards. Source: Facebook / Dardi Munwurro As a young man growing up on Gertrude Street, Alan had a strong sense of belonging - forged through relationships with Elders.





"Some of them were homeless, some of them were in crisis and never had accommodation. But the resilience and spirit they had was fascinating," he said.





"At that time, it was really them that gave me self-esteem, a belief in myself. They always saw me as a young man, they acknowledged me and made me feel like part of their lives and part of our community. "





The lessons Alan learnt from his Elders established a strength in him from very early on.





"The resilience is in our blood, it's in our DNA, it's in our Elders.





"The fight for our communities and our families, we are fighting to repair and restore what is so important to us.





"I'm just a little part of that contribution, I've been taught and I have obligations. I have to contribute because of what they've taught me. I have to follow their legacies."



A footy-mad Fitzroy boy

Alan didn't have much success in school, struggling with the Western education system. He turned to sport instead.





"Sport was something that gave me confidence, it helped me contribute something. It gave me joy," he said.





Alan was to eventually realising his dream of making it big, entering the league at only 17, and wearing the Fitzroy jersey.





Eventually, he moved across to Sydney, being drafted by the Swans.





"Being in Sydney was so hard: I loved the game but I missed my family," he said.





"It was right at the time for me to play, it gave me a purpose. But footy doesn't sustain itself.





"I moved back and thought about what was next for me. I floated around the community then went to work in drug and alcohol and community service. But I became really passionate about men's work."



Empowering men's healing

In 2000, Alan established Dardi Munwurro, a community organisation dedicated to Aboriginal men's healing.





Since its inception, Alan and the Dardi Munwurro family have been supporting men's health, healing and sense of belonging.





"This work is really inspiring for me . . . I think about my own journey, I was in that position and I wanted to change, I wanted to be a better dad, a better partner," he said.





"That is what inspires me most, when a man gets what he needs and it changes him for the best, it changes his life, his family and his community.





"Nothing is better than being a great Dad, a great leader, a great family man and a great man."





For Alan, his work will always be about building community and connection.





"I always think of it as not leaving anyone behind, that's the core philosophy, my way of life. Everyone deserves it," he said.





"Now as well, it's an important process for me to support the next generation coming through as a baby Elder. To support and nurture young ones."



