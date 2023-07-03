NAIDOC winner Aunty Naomi Mayers says she 'never expected an award'

Aunty Dr Naomi Mayers is a true pioneer in every sense of the word.





Her career has been groundbreaking in more ways than one and her contributions and efforts have propelled Indigenous health forward.





The advances she helped create have resulted in improvements that will be felt for generations.



So it came as little surprise when Aunty Naomi received the National Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's National NAIDOC Awards, held in Meanjin over the weekend.





"I'm very humbled and proud ... It's wonderful to receive this award," she told NITV.



I have spent my entire life working toward the improvement and advancement of Aboriginal people whether it be in health or the inequality of social justice and I never expected an award!

A lifetime of service

Beginning her work in health as a nurse at the age of 18, the proud Yorta Yorta and Wiradjuri woman has risen to be a leader in Aboriginal affairs. She has been behind some of the most important reforms in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health, in both community-controlled services and the Australian health system.





Not one to be boxed in, Aunty Naomi was a founding member of the all-Aboriginal music group from Victoria, The Sapphires, whose soulful harmonies gained international recognition.



Aunty Naomi was also one of the founders of the Aboriginal Medical Service in Redfern. Starting as an administrator, she later became the Chief Executive Officer and dedicated 45 years of service to the community.





Alongside her work in health, Aunty Naomi has long been a pillar of the Redfern community, contributing to the establishment of the Murawina pre-school program and the Aboriginal Housing Company.





Her work extended beyond South Sydney, as she was also a founding member of the Aboriginal Health and Medical Research Council of NSW, the National Aboriginal and Islander Health Organisation (NAIHO) (now the National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation), was founding president of the Federation for Aboriginal Women and a member of the first ATSIC Regional Council for Metropolitan Sydney.



Aunty Naomi was acknowledged for her determined work in 1984, awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia in recognition of her services to the community.





Her impact on the health sector was so strong, it continues to shape the health services our communities benefit from today.





It’s hard to imagine someone more deserving of a Lifetime Achievement Award than Aunty Naomi Mayers.





When asked about advice for young ones wanting to follow in her footsteps and make a difference in their community, Aunty Naomi said it's all about "self determination and community control."





"To control our present is to control our future."

