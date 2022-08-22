American comedian mocks Uluru brothers in viral TikTok

A little known US comedian has gone viral for mocking an Australian tourist advertisement featuring two Aboriginal men.





David Bronstein posted the video to TikTok on June 27. It has since garnered over 51,000 views and more than 1,000 comments.





It features Mr Bronstein disparaging the large advertisement outside of a private travel business in Toronto, Canada.





Advertisement

The advertisement is a Tourist Australia campaign featuring renowned brothers, Reggie and Cassidy Uluru.

READ MORE Comedian Trevor Noah in hot water over sexual Aboriginal women 'joke' pressured to apologise

The pair are seated by a campfire on their traditional Country, in the shadow of Uluru, with the words 'Don't go small, go Australia' above them.





"You see this sign, don’t go small, go to Australia?" Mr Bronstein mocked.





“Are these two... going to entice you to go to Australia? To meet these two guys?





“And is this Hugh Jackman, because he’s from Australia?”

'Ignorant and insulting'

Users responded by filling Mr Bronstein's comments with messages of support for the advertisement and the Uluru brothers.





"It would be a privilege and an honour to be in the company of two lovely Elders," said one.





"Those 2 gentlemen represent the oldest continuous cultural practices on the planet, over 60,000 years," said another.





Many called out Mr Bronstein for his display of disrespect, and said that the invitation to Australia "does not extend to you".

READ MORE 'Disrespectful' tourists top priority at QLD Indigenous Mayors Summit

Mr Bronstein defended his video to Daily Mail Australia saying Tourism Australia should sell "fun and happy emotions".





"The two guys sitting on a rock both look miserable. Who would want to go to Australia and be miserable?" he said.





But social media users were of a different opinion. Mr Bronstein was called out for his offensive behaviour, with users describing it as "insulting" and "ignorant".





"The casual racism is strong with this one," posted one user.





"Unfortunately David thinks that Oz is just like Crocodile Dundee. David is ignorant, don't be like David," said another.

READ MORE Heckler at Qld rugby league game cops decade-long ban for racial vilification

"Just honestly why? What would you prefer our posters have, let me guess - young white women in bikinis and Hugh Jackman In RMs?" one user posted, alongside an eye-roll emoji.





"Well you see, if you're the kind of person who wouldn't come to Australia after seeing this, then the ad is working."





The advertisement is part of the $40 million 'Don't Go Small. Go Australia' campaign launched in February by Tourism Australia.





The campaign was rolled out into the United States and the United Kingdom to entice international tourists back to Australia after COVID-19 restricted travel opportunities.



