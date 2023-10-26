What's On

Audrey Napanangka navigated colonial systems in the Central Australian Desert. Now she's telling her story

This feature-length documentary, which centres on Audrey's life, showcases the power of kinship.

Audrey Napanangka Martin. Photo by Dylan River. Copyright Audrey SPV Pty Ltd.JPG

Audrey Napanangka Martin. Credit: Dylan River.

Audrey was born at a time when the world was changing for people in the Aboriginal nations across Central Australia.

Colonisation was continuing to impose itself over the traditional ways that had existed there for millennia.

Today, as a grandmother and great grandmother, Audrey raises young people with her partner Santo to walk in many worlds, by centring culture, language alongside western education.
Now, a feature-length documentary is putting that story on the big screen.

Premiering on NITV, Audrey Napanangka is an intimate and expansive documentary.
READ MORE

Keeping Hope: Mark Coles Smith’s powerful and deeply personal documentary

Filmed over 10 years, the program tells the story of Warlpiri matriarch, artist and actor Audrey and her Sicilian partner Santo as they navigate through colonial systems to keep the children they care for together in the Central Australian Desert.  

The intimate documentary showcases a heartwarming story about the power of kinship and family and is made on the lands of the Arrernte people of Mparntwe, the Warlpiri people of Mount Theo and Yuendumu, and the lands of the Anmatyerr people.  

“I am happy to share my story so that people can learn about my life. For me family is everything," Audrey Napanangka said.
READ MORE

SBS/NITV premieres unmissable documentaries and current affairs, adding to comprehensive referendum line-up

Director and co-producer Penelope McDonald of Chili Films says the documentary showcases the power of kinship.

“It has been a great privilege to have walked beside Audrey over many years as we created this documentary. This is a story of love, courage, and resilience, of an extraordinary family, recorded over a decade, across generations.

"I thank Audrey and her family immensely for opening their home and sharing their lives. This story from the centre, the beating heart of Australia, is more important and relevant to us now than ever,” she said.

Watch Audrey Napanangka on NITV on Sunday 12 November at 8.30pm.

The documentary will be available to stream for free on
SBS On Demand
with captions in English and subtitles in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Arabic, Vietnamese and Korean. It will also be available with audio description for blind and low vision audiences. 
READ MORE

The First Inventors: A ground-breaking documentary series that aims to rewrite Australian history

Share
2 min read
Published 26 October 2023 3:30pm
Updated 26 October 2023 3:38pm
Source: NITV

Share this with family and friends

Popular stories

Keshi Mechelle Maggie HEADER (002).jpg

These young women tackled misinformation around the Voice. Now, they're finalists for a Human Rights Award

In the Community

PERTH STOCK

WA Corrective Services commissioner stood down following the death of Cleveland Dodd

Justice

GOVERNOR LACHLAN MACQUARIE STATUE

Plaques on Sydney colonial statues will be revised after a push from the city's only Aboriginal Councillor

Justice

Resized_Mechelle_Turvey_Cassius_shirt.jpeg

'Everything I do now is for Cassius': Mechelle Turvey shares her journey of healing and hope

In the Community

BACK TO SCHOOL NSW STOCK

Social Justice Commissioner says Indigenous students are facing increased racism after referendum result

Racism

STOLEN GENERATIONS EXHIBITION

Secrets of Dawn: exposing the truth behind the magazine

What's On

VOICE REFERENDUM PERTH

The referendum failed. But data shows the majority of Indigenous communities voted yes

Politics

RIVERLEA WEB HEADER.jpg

Aboriginal remains unearthed by builders to be reburied

Country