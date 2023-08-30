SBS/NITV premieres unmissable documentaries and current affairs, adding to comprehensive referendum line-up

As Australia prepares to vote in a referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament on 14 October 2023, SBS is continuing to provide multiplatform and multilingual news and information across its network. Over the coming weeks there will also be new program premieres added to its comprehensive referendum line-up, to help Australians make an informed decision when casting their vote.





Tanya Denning-Orman, a proud Birri and Guugu Yimidhirr woman and Director of Indigenous Content at SBS, said: “Whether its NITV providing a vital platform for elevating the diversity of First Nations voices, our unique ability to reach and engage Australians in their preferred language through SBS Audio, or trusted and reliable insights into the latest developments from SBS News, across the SBS network we’re playing a crucial role in supporting all Australians to be informed when they vote on October 14.





Documentary premieres across the SBS network include:





Keeping Hope



Sunday 10 September at 8.40pm on NITV and Wednesday September 13 at 8.30pm on SBS. Also available on SBS On Demand. This one-hour documentary sees Mark Coles Smith ( Mystery Road: Origin, The Clearing, Savage River ), a proud Nyikina man and actor who grew up in the Kimberley, return to Country to interrogate the alarming statistics that the Kimberley has one of the highest suicide rates in Australia [ [1] ] , with the vast majority being young Indigenous men. Mark meets remarkable people making a real difference in suicide prevention, to explore what’s being done in communities, and what is still needed [ [2] ] . Mark meets remarkable people making a real difference in suicide prevention, to explore what’s being done in communities, and what is still needed.



Mark Coles Smith in Keeping Hope. You Can Go Now



Premiering Sunday 24 September at 8.30pm on NITV and SBS. Also available on SBS On Demand.



This bold feature-length documentary stars Richard Bell, an activist masquerading as an artist. Richard’s confrontational work and his irreverent attitude has stirred the Australian art world and is lauded internationally. From a childhood in a tin shack in rural Queensland to the lofty halls of the Tate Modern, Bell’s success is profound and unflinching. At a time when Australia is contemplating voice, truth and treaty, Bell’s ideas cannot be ignored.





You Can Go Now will be subtitled in Simplified Chinese, Arabic, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean on SBS On Demand.





You Can Go Now is produced by Good Thing Productions Company Pty Ltd for NITV. Principal production funding from Screen Australia in association with the Adelaide Film Festival fund. Financed with support from VicScreen and Screen Queensland. in association with NITV. Local distribution by Madman Entertainment.





You Can Go Now writer and director Larissa Behrendt said: “Like Richard, I grew up shaped by the politics of Redfern. His artwork speaks to that world view. Many First Nations people see our aspirations in his work, and as his profile internationally grows, it was timely to bring a profile of this ‘activist masquerading as an artist’ to a broader Australian audience.”





Rebel with a Cause



Weekly from Sunday 1 October at 9pm on NITV and SBS.



This four-part documentary series hones in on the political dimension of the personal, showcasing the unparalleled efforts of four First Nations trailblazers who altered the course of Australian history. Interweaving never-before-seen archival material with interviews with loved ones and peers, Rebel with a Cause dives into the philosophies that guided Senator Neville Bonner , magistrate Pat O’Shane , poet Oodgeroo Noonuccal and media icon Tiga Bayles to present an inspirational, vital account of First Nations-led change-making.



Rebel with a Cause to premiere on NITV. Rebel with a Cause will be subtitled in Simplified Chinese, Arabic, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean.





Rebel with a Cause is an Inkey Media Pty Ltd production for NITV. Principal production funding from Screen Australia and NITV. Financed with support from Screen Queensland.





Angela Bates, Head of First Nations at Screen Australia, said: “First Nations-led change-making is at the very heart of Rebel with a Cause . This program celebrates the indomitable spirit of First Nations trailblazers, who against the odds created significant pathways for future generations. Audiences will be taken on a captivating journey as these inspiring and personal stories are brought to life, shining a light on these outstanding and iconic First Nations heroes."





Comprehensive news and current affairs across the SBS network include:





The Point: Referendum Road Trip



Tuesdays at 7.30pm on NITV and 10.30pm time on SBS . The Tuesday October 3 episode will simulcast on NITV and SBS at 7.30pm. Episodes are also available on SBS On Demand after TX.





Hosted by proud Wuthathi and Meriam man John Paul Janke and Whadjuk Noongar woman Narelda Jacobs , The Point is the home of First Nations perspectives, informing all Australians in the lead up to the Referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. The Point continues to travel across the continent to broadcast from every state and territory, elevating voices from communities, engaging in considered discussion and providing insightful analysis about the referendum. Having already broadcast from Waiben (Thursday Island), Boorloo (Perth), Durumbal Country (Rockhampton) and lutruwita (Tasmania), upcoming locations include Tandanya (Adelaide), Canberra, the Pilbara, Mparntwe (Alice Springs) and from the studio on Cammeraygal Country (Sydney). Special guest panellists include politicians and community leaders, with upcoming topics such as ongoing racism in the referendum campaign, Indigenous health, caring for Country and the issue of climate change.



The Point Referendum Road Trip. John Paul Janke and Narelda Jacobs. Photo credit Dave Ollier and NITV. NITV News



Mondays to Thursdays at 6.30pm on NITV and SBS On Demand



The latest news from the oldest living culture, join Mudburra and Wagadagam woman Natalie Ahmat and the team of NITV journalists for stories from an Indigenous perspective.





Nula



Fridays at 3pm on SBS and 5.30pm on NITV. Also available on SBS On Demand



Recapping the biggest stories of the week, join Natalie Ahmat and the NITV News team in this half-hour program as they share the latest news from an Indigenous perspective. The world nula means “here, there, or everywhere” in the Dharug language.





Dateline: The Sámi Voice



Premiering Tuesday 19 September at 9.30pm on SBS and simulcast on NITV. Also available on SBS On Demand.



A weekly international half-hour documentary program that invites audiences to walk in the shoes of others in search of the inspiration and surprise in every global story, this episode of Dateline is guest presented by Karla Grant. Karla travels to Norway to learn about the Sámi and their Indigenous Parliament. As a proud Indigenous journalist, this is a story close to Karla’s heart.





Insight: Your Voice



Premiering Tuesday 10 October at 8.30pm on SBS, NITV and SBS On Demand.



Australia's leading forum for ideas, Insight involves a lively debate on a single topic. This special episode is presented by Karla Grant , who facilitates a conversation about differing opinions on the upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum. As Australians decide how they will vote, Insight brings together Australians of different ages from around the country. Host Karla Grant asks them if they’re planning to vote “Yes” or “No” and what discussions they are having with friends, family, colleagues and neighbours to try and sway others to their side.





SBS and NITV will share more details about its programming for the day of the referendum, as well as in the days following, as Australia reacts to a result, in the coming weeks.



