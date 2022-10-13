Aunty Barbara McGrady's Deadly Sports Heroes exhibition defaced

When photography icon Aunty Barbara McGrady took her grandson to show him her outdoor installation, she found it defaced.





The Deadly Sports Heroes installation at Glebe’s Peter Forsyth Auditorium features photographs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander sports stars.





The collections feature familiar favourites including Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin, Ash Barty, Greg Inglis, Patty Mills and Josh Addo-Carr – every photograph taken by Aunty Barb herself.



“I was surprised to see two images drawn over in a really disgusting way. I got a bit angry about it,” she said.





“I was pretty disgusted by it all . . . it’s really horrible stuff.”



One of the images in Aunty Barbara's installation that was defaced. Credit: Rachael Knowles One photograph was of NRL star, Josh Addo-Carr and the other was of a tackle during a Women’s Indigenous All Stars match. Each was defaced with drawings in red ink.





Aunty Barb said the graffiti was disappointing for her, but also for those in the pictures.





“Young Josh Addo-Carr he comes over here to Glebe and hangs out with my nephew. He'll be really angry when I show him,” she said.





“I know his mother too, she'll be angry too because she loved that photo.”



Aunty Barb's photograph of the Fox, which was defaced in Glebe. Credit: Rachael Knowles This isn’t the first time the area has been graffitied, Aunty Barb told NITV she and crew from 107 Project, who produced her installation, had to paint over a large black tag earlier in the year. It is however, the first time someone has vandalised her photographs.





Aunty Barb hopes the pictures won’t have to be reprinted.





“It’s printed on vinyl, which is good for any kind of weather, but not good for texta,” she said.





“We’ll see what the experts say!”



The installation fills a space Aunty Barb has wanted to work with for two decades – and a place that she knows community loves.





“I love that space, I've wanted something there for about 20 years. Everyone loves it, black, white whatever,” she said.





“People come to the area, they love seeing it. Especially when they can walk over the ramp and spot people they know, or even their family or cousins.”

