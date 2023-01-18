Sport

Beaming Barty returns to the courts for a casual bash with the mob

Following her exciting announcement this month everyone's favourite tennis player said she relished the opportunity to have a hit with the young players.

ash barty in casual clothes on a tennis court demonstrates a stroke to a young boy, who has just hit a tennis ball

Ash Barty with members of the First Nations ball-kid squad during the launch of First Nations Day at the Australian Open. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Ash Barty has delighted tennis fans and children with a return to Melbourne Park to launch First Nations Day at the Australian Open.

A year after breaking the country's near-half-century Australian Open singles title drought, Barty was back - not on Rod Laver Arena but the neighbouring Margaret Court Arena, hitting with the First Nations ballkid squad.
READ MORE

Ash Barty and Evonne Goolagong-Cawley share another special moment

With no top-100-ranked locals in the 2023 Open singles draws, officials would have loved to have had Barty defending her crown.

Alas, the retired champion is
blissfully pregnant and awaiting the birth of her first child this year
with golfer-husband Garry Kissick.

The 26-year-old former world No.1 was chuffed to be back at the scene of her momentous final triumph over American Danielle Collins 12 months ago.

Barty was joined by her idol and mentor Evonne Goolagong Cawley to launch First Nations Day at Melbourne Park, a celebration of Indigenous art, culture and sport.
READ MORE

Ash Barty wins again following tennis retirement

"It's so nice to be back here again," said Barty, a proud Ngarigo woman.

"To see plenty of good kids coming out, kids from all over the country.

"A day like today brings people together and I am happy to be here back on court hitting with yellow fluffy balls. It is few and far between these days."

Goolagong Cawley, also a former world No.1 and a Wiradjuri woman, famously presented Barty with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup on RLA last year.
TENNIS ASHLEIGH BARTY RETIREMENT
Evonne Goolagong Cawley congratulates Ash as she holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after winning the Women’s singles at the Australian Open last year. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett
Share
2 min read
Published 18 January 2023 at 12:15pm
Source: AAP

Recommended for you

Ash Barty and Evonne Goolagong-Cawley share another special moment

Sport

Miss Universe Australia rocked the runway in this beautiful cape. Here's the meaning behind it

Arts

Ernie Dingo held a megaphone at the bicentenary marches. 35 years later he's returning to the same place

Justice

Three-meter crocodile reportedly spotted near popular swimming hole on Minjerribah

Environment

This haunting new thriller spotlights Australia's history of blackbirding

Arts

Devastating floods have left Gwenda stranded 500km from home. It could take seven weeks to get back

Country

New hope for a fresh inquest into Mark Haines' mysterious railway death

Racism

Luxury wedding venue apologises after photo of massacre painting goes viral

Arts