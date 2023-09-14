Chris Minns is open to funding investigation into possible graves at Kinchela Boys Home

New South Wales premier Chris Minns is open to funding an investigation into ‘clandestine’ or unmarked graves at Kinchela Aboriginal Boys’ Training Home near Kempsey.





Minns also said the government would take further action if other potential graves sites were identified at other Stolen Generation institutes in the state.



READ MORE Kinchela Boys Home recognised by worldwide heritage organisation

Minns told the Guardian he was concerned by the reports that at least nine possible grave sites had been identified at the former home.





“We are through, the Department of Aboriginal Affairs, engaging with the home,” he said.





“I’m probably going to let our officials engage with the land council in the first instance, and work out what we can do, whether there’s a need to fund it, taking into consideration that there’s a difference of views."





Minns said the government needed to engage with the Kempsey Aboriginal Land Council (KALC), the current landowners of the site, as it was no longer owned by the state.



READ MORE NSW Stolen Generation survivors speak out on apology anniversary

NSW Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Treaty, David Harris told the Guardian he was “saddened to learn the survey may have located possible burial sites”.





“These are very complex and sensitive issues and I know distressing for all involved,” he said.





“We will work constructively with all parties to map the way forward and those conversations will start this week.





“We support the current investigations started under the previous government and will continue to work within the appropriate cultural protocols while we further investigate and work towards a resolution.





“I have sought advice from the attorney general due to the legal complexity in relation to the report findings and the Aboriginal Land Rights Act.”





Minns vowed to act if other sites were identified, but said “there’s not an ongoing investigation into it".





“If it’s drawn to my attention, then of course we’d take action,” he said.





In a statement, Aboriginal Affairs Australia said it has no authority to move ahead with excavation works on the site without permission from KALC.





As of Monday, as reported by the ABC, the land council had yet to receive the archaeological report that identified the potential graves.

