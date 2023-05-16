Justice

Latest

WA Premier’s claims that Banksia Hill inmates use disability as an excuse draw ire from peak body

Advocate Damian Griffis described the current justice system as 'institutionally racist' and raised concerns about Mr McGowan's rhetoric.

DAMIEN GRIFFIS MARK MCGOWAN WEB HERO v3.jpg

First Peoples Disability Network CEO has slammed Mark McGowan's comments about inmates with medical conditions.

The West Australian premier has been accused of 'ableism' in his response to young people rioting at the state's only juvenile detention centre.

Last week Mr McGowan told media that
the riots at the prison were a "form of terrorism".


He also asserted that disabilities, including fetal alcohol spectrum disorders, were being used as "an excuse" for "appalling behaviour".

Mr McGowan said the state needed to "actually hold people to account for what they do" and that "juveniles need to get the message, it's not ok".

On Friday Mr McGowan attempted to walk back his comments saying disabilities made "things more understandable" but "shouldn't excuse things".
READ MORE

Hundreds of Banksia Hill inmates take class action to federal court

The Premier was responding to almost 50 detainees who escaped their cells on Tuesday evening. The inmates rioted for 12 hours, starting fires and climbing onto the roof to throw things at staff and police, before a tactical response team was called to the prison.

The stand-off ended at 9am on Wednesday when inmates were held at gunpoint and told to lie flat on their stomachs on the roof before being detained.

The riots followed a string of incidents at the detention centre with continued calls for it to be shut down.
Banksia Hill
Banksia Hill Detention Centre is located in the southern suburbs of Perth. It is Western Australia's only juvenile detention centre.

'Ignorant' and 'shocking'

Disability advocates hit back at the premier's "ignorant" comments.

First Peoples Disability Network CEO Damian Griffis has described the premier's language as "shocking" and "abelist".

"We were deeply disturbed by the comments by the premier and would ask him to reflect upon them," he told NITV.

"Using highly emotive language that is ignorant of the nature of young people's disability is deeply concerning."
READ MORE

Banksia Hill lockdowns ruled unlawful by WA Supreme Court

'Not their fault'

Mr Griffis outlined the realities for inmates who live with disabilities, specifically fetal alcohol spectrum disorders.

"Some people with fetal alcohol spectrum disorders may have difficulty understanding or following instructions. They may also act impulsively, and that is the nature of their disability," he said.

"That's not their fault, that's the nature of their disability. So, we must have systems that understand that."

Mr Griffis said his organisation believed there were a number of inmates in detention at the facility that "simply shouldn't be there".

He raised particular concerns about the practices used in Banksia Hill, including solitary confinement.
READ MORE

'Not fit for purpose': Banksia Hill found in breach of human rights

An observation cell at Banksia Hill
An observation cell at Banksia Hill. Source: Supplied / Supplied/OICS

Concerns for the over-incarceration of people with disability

Mr Griffis said the over-incarceration of people with disability, including First Nations people, was a rising concern across the country.

"The danger is that you're criminalising disability," he said.

"The system is failing to provide meaningful support around a person's disability ... We're rapidly evolving into prisons becoming places to accommodate young people with disability, and that's deeply disturbing and completely inappropriate.

"It's a violation of an individual's human rights very clearly."

Mr Griffis believes that the justice system, as it stands now, is "institutionally racist and institutionally ableist".

"We need to change the entire system," he warned.
READ MORE

Torres Strait man's death in custody disclosed at Yoorrook commission

Share
3 min read
Published 16 May 2023 2:59pm
By Rachael Knowles
Source: NITV

Popular stories

Aboriginal sprinter web hero v3.jpg

How this Yorta Yorta man revolutionised running with one simple stance

Achievement

An actor representing “Aunty Jane“ speaking with Living Black

'Aunty Jane' claims she was abused by a welfare officer in the 60s. She's one of 20 to be offered an apology

Justice

FAIR AUSTRALIA STEWART LINGIARI WEB HERO V2.jpg

Mundine, Price falsely claim Millwarparra man as Vincent Lingiari's grandson to push No campaign

Politics

NRL RABBITOHS ROOSTERS

Cody Walker and Latrell Mitchell remain undecided as NRL backs Voice to Parliament

Sport

Peter Malinauskas Indigenous Art web hero.jpg

Govt investigation launched into Aboriginal art integrity after allegations of non-Indigenous interference

Arts

Ian Hamm

OPINION: What is the real question at the heart of the Voice referendum?

Politics

uncle chris hero pic.jpg

How to Acknowledge Country in a meaningful way

Country

YOORROOK JUSTICE COMMISSION

Torres Strait man's death in custody disclosed at Yoorrook commission

Justice