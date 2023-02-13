Dorinda Cox becomes the Greens' new First Nations spokesperson

West Australian senator Dorinda Cox has spoken of the consequential times for Indigenous politics, following her appointment as the First Nations representative for the Australian Greens.





The Yamatji Noongar woman replaces Lidia Thorpe, who resigned from the party last week to become an independent .





Ms Cox, an outspoken advocate for some of the most pressing causes within Indigenous communities, said it was a significant time to be assuming the role.





"It’s with gratitude and humility I take on the role of the Greens First Nations spokesperson in what is one of the most important years in a decade of action for the rights of First Nations people," she wrote on Twitter.





Much like her predecessor, Ms Cox made history with her ascension to the Senate: she became the first Indigenous woman to represent her state in that chamber, and only the fifth in parliament.





It is expected Ms Cox will become one of the primary advocates of the Voice to Parliament.



