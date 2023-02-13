Politics

Dorinda Cox becomes the Greens' new First Nations spokesperson

The history-making Western Australian senator assumes the role at a pivotal time, as the country heads towards a referendum on the Voice to Parliament.

dorinda.jpg

Yamatji Noongar woman Dorinda Cox spoke of her "gratitude and humility" upon assuming the role of First Nations spokesperson for her party.

West Australian senator Dorinda Cox has spoken of the consequential times for Indigenous politics, following her appointment as the First Nations representative for the Australian Greens.

The Yamatji Noongar woman replaces Lidia Thorpe,
who resigned from the party last week to become an independent
.

Ms Cox, an outspoken advocate for some of the most pressing causes within Indigenous communities, said it was a significant time to be assuming the role.

"It’s with gratitude and humility I take on the role of the Greens First Nations spokesperson in what is one of the most important years in a decade of action for the rights of First Nations people," she wrote on Twitter.

Much like her predecessor, Ms Cox made history with her ascension to the Senate: she became the first Indigenous woman to represent her state in that chamber, and only the fifth in parliament.

It is expected Ms Cox will become one of the primary advocates of the Voice to Parliament.

Following Ms Thorpe's departure from the party, the Greens have united behind the Yes campaign, while the Victorian senator says she is focused on the 'Blak Sovereign Movement' and the signing of treaties before a Voice.
'I am here for a reason': defiant Lidia Thorpe says she will stay put to pursue Treaty and Sovereignty

Published 13 February 2023 at 11:02am
By Dan Butler
Source: NITV

