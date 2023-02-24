Electric Fields brings a simple, beautiful message to Sydney's World Pride anthem

Award-winning duo Electric Fields is bringing a simple message as they roll out the official anthem of Sydney’s World Pride.





‘We The People’ - their electronic and infectious tune will be getting spun into the ears of many all through celebrations.



For vocalist Zaachariaha Fielding, the message of the song is simple – it’s just about people.





“We represent people, that is what the whole song is about,” they told ABC Radio National.





“We want to know where we are going as a people, who we are as a people, we need to look at ourselves.





“I think everybody should have a bit of pride in who they are.”



Electric Fields will debut the song live at LIVE AND PROUD opening concert at the Domain on Friday evening, performing alongside Kylie Minogue, Jessica Mauboy and Charli XCX.





Fielding, whose ancestral Country is the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, often sings in Anangu languages.



For the creative, it's just part of them.





“It’s one of this country’s oldest languages . . . but it’s a part of my identity. I happen to be who I am and I happen to be in music,” they said.





“I like giving it to myself first, and then whoever is listening to our music.”



Electric-soul music duo Electric Fields's song is the official Sydney World Pride anthem. Source: NITV / SBS News The role of language for Fielding isn’t just about communication and connection. It also provides clarity.





“My language and my culture help me clarify . . I live in two different worlds . . . singing in my language, it always reminds me that it comes from a simpler way of looking at life,” they said.





For the duo’s other half, producer Michael Ross, the experience of creating the song was “joyous”.





An electronic lover at heart, he says the pair won’t “sign off on a song” unless they’re both “dancing in the studio”.





As far as the audience’s reaction, the pair aren’t too worried.





“We’re along for the ride. I’m looking forward to see what the after-effect is too,” said Fielding.



The band has already built a stellar portfolio, being a finalist for the 2019’s Best Australian Live Act at the ARIA Awards, alongside the Best Live Act, Best Live Voice, and Electronic Act of the Year at the National Live Music Awards in the same year.



