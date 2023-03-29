The referendum is coming. Is online abuse of Indigenous people about to increase?

As the debate around a Voice to Parliament drags on, the tenor of discussions threatens to become ever more toxic.





That's not just true of the words coming from politicians mouths, but also the keystrokes of millions of citizens.





"We can't underestimate what an explosion of online hate this could result in if we don't try and get ahead of it," eSaftey Commissioner Julie Inman Grant told NITV News.





It comes as new research from Ms Inman's organisation found First Nations youth are three times more likely to experience hate speech online than their non-Indigenous counterparts.





"It's pretty shocking... Indigenous youth tell us through this research that it impacts their mental health, it impacts their grades and their schooling and it impacts their reputation in community," Ms Grant said.



Social media platforms 'put on notice'

The federal communications minister says social media platforms will be monitored closely in the coming months for their response to harmful content posted online.





"They are all on notice that they will be monitored during this period," Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland told NITV News.





"I should stress that there is a difference between free speech and hate speech," she said.





Ms Grant said while social media websites are ultimately responsible for moderating content posted to their site, the eSaftey Commission will look to the Online Safety Act to take down serious cyber abuse.





"Under the Online Safety Act we do have powers now around serious adult cyber abuse and we plan to use them.





"We plan to work with the referendum group and committee around social media self defence training to make sure that they've got the skills and the tools and the strategies they need to be able to lift their voices.





"We also want the companies to be on notice we want them to think about the key words that might be used to silence voices or [promote] myths and disinformation," she said.



New online safety resources for mob

The e-safety commission's report offers steps to protect online users from abuse. eSafety has also released a new string of resources aimed at helping First Nations communities navigate the risk of negative online experiences.





Available on their website, the resources include new video and audio content in multiple Indigenous languages designed to help First Nations people of all ages avoid potential dangers such as cyberbullying, abuse and harmful content.



