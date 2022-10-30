Justice

Latest

Diamonds defend Wallam in face of online abuse

The Noongar woman's stance against sponsorship by mining company Hancock Prospecting has seen her targeted by trolls.

NETBALL AUSTRALIA ENGLAND

Donnell Wallam of the Diamonds celebrates scoring the winning goal with her team after the netball match between the Australian Diamonds and the England Roses at Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Source: AAP / DARREN PATEMAN/AAPIMAGE

The Diamonds have taken a public stand against racist online abuse directed at Noongar matchwinner Donnell Wallam after Netball Australia's sponsorship saga.

Wallam became the Diamond's third Indigenous player to hit the court when she made her debut in Newcastle against England last week, scoring a memorable goal in the dying seconds to secure a 55-54 victory.
READ MORE

Wallam brings home the win in dazzling Diamonds debut

Advertisement
The 28-year-old was cast into the spotlight this month when she raised concerns about wearing a uniform bearing the name of new sponsor Hancock Prospecting, who had tipped $15 million into the cash-strapped sport.

Lang Hancock made comments in 1984 that waterways should be poisoned to sterilise Aboriginal people.

Wallam's fellow Diamonds supported her stance, with mining billionaire Gina Rinehart subsequently tearing up her company's sponsorship deal.

Sections of the media and commercial radio defended Rinehart's decision, and criticised Wallam for her 'politicisation' of the sport.

While Wallam thanked her supporters after the win, she revealed the ordeal had involved some of the "toughest weeks" of her life.
READ MORE

'She's been really brave': praise for Donnell Wallam through mining funding saga

Team rallies behind Wallam

The issue has seen Wallam and others targeted online. The Diamonds again stood by their teammate.

"We are appalled by the online abuse directed at our players on social media," the Diamonds said in a social media post on Friday.

"As a netball community we strongly condemn racism and all other forms of personal abuse.

"These ongoing attacks are hurtful, divisive and won't be tolerated. They need to stop."

They noted that Netball Australia "has, and will continue to report all anti-social behaviour to the relevant authorities".
NETBALL AUSTRALIA NEW ZEALAND
Donnell Wallam of Australia with her fellow Diamonds players during the Constellation Cup netball match between the New Zealand Silver Ferns and the Australian Diamonds at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre on the Gold Coast, Sunday, October 23, 2022. Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE
Diamonds skipper Paige Hadley said the team was trying to shut out the "outside noise" and call out the social media abusers.

"It's about focusing on what's within - what matters is what's within our bubble and how supporting each other," Hadley told reporters on Friday.

"That process goes to show we're not standing for the trolls or things thrown about online.

"Everyone's going to have their opinion but... it can be really a personal attack so as a sport we're staying united and not standing for it anymore."

The Diamonds take on England in game two in Sydney on Sunday night with the third and final Test in Brisbane next Thursday.
READ MORE

Netball Australia chair goes amid mining sponsorship standoff with players

Share
3 min read
Published 31 October 2022 at 9:40am
By AAP-SBS
Source: NITV

Popular stories

Cassius Turvey's family surrounded by love and support at his favourite childhood park

Justice

Cassius Turvey killing 'clearly racially motivated' says PM as extra charges laid on murder accused

Justice

Kimberley woman debuts award-winning film to her hometown

Excellence

Noongar schoolboy killed in violent Perth assault

Justice

Lifeline for Netball Australia as Vic govt stumps up funding

Sport

The fun and mischief of growing up on Country brought to life in new NITV children's series

Entertainment

Former fiancee 'not surprised' Zachary Rolfe killed Kumanjayi Walker

'She's been really brave': praise for Donnell Wallam through mining funding saga

Sport