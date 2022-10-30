Diamonds defend Wallam in face of online abuse

The Diamonds have taken a public stand against racist online abuse directed at Noongar matchwinner Donnell Wallam after Netball Australia's sponsorship saga.





Wallam became the Diamond's third Indigenous player to hit the court when she made her debut in Newcastle against England last week, scoring a memorable goal in the dying seconds to secure a 55-54 victory.



The 28-year-old was cast into the spotlight this month when she raised concerns about wearing a uniform bearing the name of new sponsor Hancock Prospecting, who had tipped $15 million into the cash-strapped sport.





Lang Hancock made comments in 1984 that waterways should be poisoned to sterilise Aboriginal people.





Wallam's fellow Diamonds supported her stance, with mining billionaire Gina Rinehart subsequently tearing up her company's sponsorship deal.





Sections of the media and commercial radio defended Rinehart's decision, and criticised Wallam for her 'politicisation' of the sport.





While Wallam thanked her supporters after the win, she revealed the ordeal had involved some of the "toughest weeks" of her life.



Team rallies behind Wallam

The issue has seen Wallam and others targeted online. The Diamonds again stood by their teammate.





"We are appalled by the online abuse directed at our players on social media," the Diamonds said in a social media post on Friday.





"As a netball community we strongly condemn racism and all other forms of personal abuse.





"These ongoing attacks are hurtful, divisive and won't be tolerated. They need to stop."





They noted that Netball Australia "has, and will continue to report all anti-social behaviour to the relevant authorities".



Donnell Wallam of Australia with her fellow Diamonds players during the Constellation Cup netball match between the New Zealand Silver Ferns and the Australian Diamonds at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre on the Gold Coast, Sunday, October 23, 2022. Source: AAP / DAVE HUNT/AAPIMAGE Diamonds skipper Paige Hadley said the team was trying to shut out the "outside noise" and call out the social media abusers.





"It's about focusing on what's within - what matters is what's within our bubble and how supporting each other," Hadley told reporters on Friday.





"That process goes to show we're not standing for the trolls or things thrown about online.





"Everyone's going to have their opinion but... it can be really a personal attack so as a sport we're staying united and not standing for it anymore."





The Diamonds take on England in game two in Sydney on Sunday night with the third and final Test in Brisbane next Thursday.

